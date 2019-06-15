UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mawra Hocane Meets Rishi Kapoor In New York

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 16 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 11:22 AM

Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

Rishi Kapoor was delighted to meet Mawra.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane met Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Rishi Kapoor is undergoing his medical treatment in New York since a long time. A lot of Bollywood celebs pay visit to Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor whenever they are in the city.

The latest celebrity who met the couple was Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane.

A photo of Mawra Hocane and her friend posing with Rishi Kapoor has been doing rounds on the internet.

Rishi Kapoor was delighted to meet Mawra.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Rishi with Mawra Hocane asking, ''Chintuji who are these ladies.... Me too wana #selfie.''

To this Rishi replied, ''She is the famous actor from Pakistan, Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija.

Sweet of them to visit us.”

Rishi Kapoor has been in the US for over eight months now where he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor is in remission and is expected to return to India soon.

When in New York, Rishi Kapoor has had celeb guests such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and the Ambanis. Ranbir Kapoor also often drops by New York to meet his parents and so does his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Mawra had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane. She made her Pakistani film debut with the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Film And Movies Bollywood Twitter Aamir Khan Visit Wife New York Wana Shah Rukh Khan Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Priyanka Chopra Rishi Kapoor Mawra Hocane 2016 Cancer From

Recent Stories

KP govt’s social media team live streams press c ..

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

11 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.