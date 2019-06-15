Mawra Hocane meets Rishi Kapoor in New York

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Rishi Kapoor was delighted to meet Mawra.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane met Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Rishi Kapoor is undergoing his medical treatment in New York since a long time. A lot of Bollywood celebs pay visit to Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor whenever they are in the city.

The latest celebrity who met the couple was Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane.

A photo of Mawra Hocane and her friend posing with Rishi Kapoor has been doing rounds on the internet.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Rishi with Mawra Hocane asking, ''Chintuji who are these ladies.... Me too wana #selfie.''

To this Rishi replied, ''She is the famous actor from Pakistan, Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija.

Sweet of them to visit us.”

Rishi Kapoor has been in the US for over eight months now where he is undergoing treatment for cancer. The actor is in remission and is expected to return to India soon.

When in New York, Rishi Kapoor has had celeb guests such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and the Ambanis. Ranbir Kapoor also often drops by New York to meet his parents and so does his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Mawra had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane. She made her Pakistani film debut with the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.