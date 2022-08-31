UrduPoint.com

Meera Won Hearts By New York Performance To Raise Funds For Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 31, 2022 | 05:45 PM

The actress has expressed gratitude for all the organizers of the event for a noble cause of collecting funds for flood affectees.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) Lollywood star Meera has won hearts by performing in New York for flood victims in Pakistan.

The "Baaji" actress has performed in a show held in New York and performed to collect funds for the flood affectees.

Meera had earlier said that she was willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family was able to have a roof over their heads.

Taking to Instagram, She said, "Today I performed in New York to raise money for flood victims,".

She said "Please let’s join hands and work towards this jointly.

Let’s just open our hearts and homes to the families of flood victims. Together, we can accomplish anything. Let’s not belittle those that ask for assistance. Together, we can..."

"Being an artist and the most sensitive element of the society, I am willing to perform for flood victims anywhere in the world as long as at least one bereaved family is able to have a roof over their heads,".

She said she is grateful to the dignified chief organizer Ayesha Ali and all the other organizers of the Brooklyn fund raising event such noble cause of raising funds for flood victims.

