Meesha Shafi, her lawyer reject rumors of three-year jail term in defamation case

Neither Meesha and nor Ali Zafar have been sentenced to prison by any court of law in their legal fight against each other.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Lollywood actress and singer Meesha Shafi and her lawyer Asad Jamal have rejected the social media rumors that she has been sentenced to three-year jail for running defamation campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

Shafi has become the latest victim of disinformation on social media as no party in the legal fight against each other has been sentenced by any court so far.

Many accounts on social media as well Indian channels and news organization including The Times of India and Zee tv had spread rumors that Meeshafi Shafi was sentenced to three-year jail.

Taking to Instagram, the actress and singer Meesha Shafi took a screenshort of Samaa Digital’s news which had declared the news reported by UK’s DailyMail as fake, and shared it with her fans and friends.

She wrote: “Another Day, another disinformation campaign,”.

Meesha also wrote: “Speaking up is even harder than being harassed. This is why so many suffer in silence.

Sending strength and solidarity to all those who speak up and risk their present to make way for a better for a better future for all,”.

Asad Jamal also took to Twitter and rejected the social media rumors about sentence to his client Meesha Shafi.

He wrote: “This is with ref to the fake news claiming that my client Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to 3 yrs imprisonment.No such verdict has been passed by trial court in the frivolous criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women,”. He also shared the proper statement against the rumors about his client.

Both Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar have filed cases in different courts of Lahore accusing each other of different charges. Shafi had accused Zafar of sexual harassment at workplace while Zafar had moved a defamation suit against her in a local for damaging his repute by making false allegations. The petitions of both sides are pending adjudicated in the courts.