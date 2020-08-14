UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Is Not Less Than A Bomb

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

The actress has shared her stunning picture along with a caption that proceed with caution and mentioned an emoji of “bomb”.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Popular actress and recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat asked her friends and fans that they should proceed with caution.

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish Hayat shared her stunning picture while sitting at a shelve somewhere in a well-decorated place.

In the picture, there was a “MM Rifle” on her rife side and an amazing picture hanging on the wall behind on the left.

The actress also shared the emoji of “bomb” which might be an indication that “She is not less than a bomb”.

The actress did excellent performance in number films and appeared as country’s top actress who also received “Sitara-i-Imtiaz”.

