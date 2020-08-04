UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat Mises Her Sacrificial Animals

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:26 PM

Mehwish Hayat mises her sacrificial animals

The actress shared her picture in her farm where the three animals were fed before Eid-ul-Azha.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Popular film star Mehwish Hayat started missing her sacrificial animals badly.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture with three animals who were sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha.

Many others celebrities observed three-day Eid-ul-Azha, sacrificed animals and sent love messages for all human beings.

Eid ul Azha is a festival of sacrifice and like a few known personalities from different fields, our celebs also shared their thoughts and Eid wishes with fans. Our celebrities sure brought their A-game with some stunning outfits and we were swooning over their choices to mark the occasion.

More Stories From Showbiz

