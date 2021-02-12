UrduPoint.com
Mehwish Hayat’s New Picture Storms Into Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social media

The actress by sharing a picture from her bedroom has asked her fans and friends as to why she feels like she is fighting herself.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2021) Lollywood Star and recipient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has stunned her fans and followers on social media by her new picture from her bedroom.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared her picture with a caption: “Why do I feel like I'm fighting on my own ...,”.

She also used hashtag of “#anxious”.

However, many of her fans are angry with the actress for sharing picture from the bedroom.

But this is not for the first time that she has shared her pictures from the bedroom as occasionally she uploads such pictures on social media with her fans and friends.

More Stories From Showbiz

