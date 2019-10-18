(@Aneesah05582539)

Alhamra's monthly session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, on Friday, in which the country's most renowned novelist, active tourist, columnist and artist Mustansar Hussain Tarar was the guest speaker

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) provided the audience with an opportunity to listen to the legends, who talked about their experiences, career and the complete journey of their artistic life.

Mustansar Tarar shared his life experiences and literary journey in detail with the audience.

He shared historical events and highlighted his observations throughout Vietnam and Cuba's journey, which the audience heard from the enormous interest and enjoyed his fascinating events.

Tarar thanked and appreciated the initiative taken by Chairperson board of Governors LAC Moneeza Hashmi. The event was hosted by Sumera Khalil.

Moneeza Hashmi thanked Mustansar Tarar for attending the session.

She said Tarar's work was unique due to his passion for tourism. The reader could not live without enjoying the taste of his writing.

Excutive Director of Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said the new series "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was an exclusive programme of its kind in which Alhamra had invited celebrities from arts, literature and culture to its monthly sessions.