Naimal Khawar Khan unveils summer hair with bangs in viral selfie

The viral post, captioned "Back with the bangs" along with a moon face emoji, garnered love and compliments from followers, including A-list actor Maya Ali who praised her stunning new look.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2023) Former actor and star wife, Naimal Khawar Khan, delighted her fans on social media with a mirror selfie showcasing her new summer hairstyle featuring bangs.

Married to Hamza Ali Abbasi since 2019, Naimal Khawar Khan is popular on Instagram, where she frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of their adorable toddler.