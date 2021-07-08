UrduPoint.com
Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Vivaan turned to Instagram and posted Naseeruddin Shah’s photo with wife Ratna Pathak Shah and wrote “Back Home” followed by heart and folded hands emojis.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from hospital late on Wednesday, his son Vivaan confirmed on social media.

The actor’s son further said “He just got discharged today morning.”

Naseer was hospitalized last month after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam. The entire Bollywood industry was still mourning the death of Dilip Kumar.

