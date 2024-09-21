Open Menu

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Voice Touches Hearts Once Again After Three Decades

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2024 | 12:03 AM

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s new album, "Chain of Light," has been released through Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2024) The legendary qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's mesmerizing voice has once again captivated audiences, thirty years after his passing.

His new album, "Chain of Light," has been released through Peter Gabriel’s Real World Records, bringing the iconic artist back into the spotlight.

Recorded in 1990 at Real World Studios, the album features four tracks and has a total runtime of 41 minutes. Highlights include powerful pieces such as "Ya Allah Ya Rehman" and "Aaj Sik Mitran Di," which transport listeners into the dynamic realm of Nusrat’s live performances.

The track "Ya Ghous Ya Meer" infuses the album with excitement, while "Khabaram Raseed Imshab” beautifully showcases the depth and richness of Khan Sahib's voice.

On the occasion of the album's release, Peter Gabriel praised Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s extraordinary talents, remarking on the unmatched emotions evoked by his voice. This album serves as a poignant reminder of Khan Sahib’s enduring legacy in the world of music.

