UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Films Due On Eid-ul-Fitr Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:49 PM

Pakistani films due on Eid-ul-Fitr delayed due to Coronavirus

Tich Button and Maula Jatt were due on this Eid-ul-Fitr but release of both movies is still unclear amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Lollywood’s two films due on this fast approaching ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ have been delayed owing to Coronavirus.

Maula Jatt and Tich Botton were due on this Eid-ur-Fitr but both movies are still unclear about their release.

The fans of Lollywood are waiting for Lollywood film on this Eid.

Unfortunately, the cinemas are closed which is another reason of delay for the both movies. The government closed the cinemas for safety of the public. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan starred legend in Maula Jatt while Farhan Saeed and Feroz Khan also appeared as stars.

The reports said that censorship certificates were issue to the films in March. The agency had granted approval for the screening of commercial and non-commercial films.

Related Topics

Film And Movies March National University Government Fawad Khan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks ease at open

11 minutes ago

Mayor for ensuring social distance during Eid

11 minutes ago

Global tourism sector racing to reopen to militate ..

11 minutes ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

11 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,303 as tota ..

11 minutes ago

2021 Oscars may be postponed due to COVID-19 pande ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.