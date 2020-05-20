Pakistani films due on Eid-ul-Fitr delayed due to Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Lollywood’s two films due on this fast approaching ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ have been delayed owing to Coronavirus.

The fans of Lollywood are waiting for Lollywood film on this Eid.

Unfortunately, the cinemas are closed which is another reason of delay for the both movies. The government closed the cinemas for safety of the public. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan starred legend in Maula Jatt while Farhan Saeed and Feroz Khan also appeared as stars.

The reports said that censorship certificates were issue to the films in March. The agency had granted approval for the screening of commercial and non-commercial films.