Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to tie knot on Sept 24

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Indian actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot on September 24 in Rajasthan, according to reports from Indian media.

Their engagement, a memorable affair that unfolded on May 13 in New Delhi, was graced by family members, friends, and notable personalities from diverse fields.

The wedding festivities for Ms. Chopra and Mr. Chadha are scheduled to commence on September 23, featuring ceremonies such as turmeric, mehndi, and a ladies' sangeet.

The reports indicate that around 200 guests have received invitations, including 50 esteemed VVIPs. Notable figures like Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are expected to attend the ceremony. Adding to the star-studded guest list is Indian megastar Priyanka Chopra, who also happens to be Parineeti Chopra's cousin.

Following the wedding, an additional celebration is planned in Gurugram, Haryana, as part of the joyful festivities.