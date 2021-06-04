PNCA, GB Culture to jointly organize mega musical event at Deosai in August

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Gilgit Baltistan Ministry of Tourism, sports, Culture would organize a mega musical event at Deosai plains in August. Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that it was decided during her meeting with the Minister Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, Youth Affairs GB Nasir Ali khan and the local administration, said a press release.

She was on an extensive visit to Skardu. This was hosted by the Minister Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, Youth Affair. She also met prominent cultural personalities, performing and visual artists and district management during her trip. She discussed many crucial issues and also areas in which PNCA could facilitate.

She added that "GB's Government is very proactive in promoting tourism and cultural activities in the Baltistan region.

DG PNCA said she requested the district Government and the GB government to provide the space for performing artist as there is none currently. A hall that was built earlier for that purpose is being used for other activities. Dr. Fouzia also emphasized that the current art councils should collaborate and come under one umbrella. Issues related to training of the artists in Baltistan and their participation in Islamabad specifically at PNCA was also discussed.

It was also decided that the arts councils in Skardu will be taken under the wing of the local govt.�The municipal cooperation will formulate an overseeing body that will include all the arts councils.� The administrator will be the chair and the relevant Government officers from the cultural and tourism department will be members. It will be open to all senior artists.� The city hall will be revamped and opened up again for cultural activities. The arts councils and the new setup will have direct access for this auditorium for all kinds of activities including music, theatre and art exhibits.

This will feature major local artists from GB area. Senior and well established artists from the country will be invited to join hands and be a part of this celebrations.

Other than these major decisions, there were several other points of collaborations which included training of junior artists in music, recording and theatre. The Minister appreciated the efforts of PNCA in regards for activating the PNCA office at Gilgit and started the recordings so quickly. He said that there are many other things in which we can collaborate and invite other institutions to join in. Dr. Fouzia Saeed thanked the local administration, the Minister for their invitation and collaboration with PNCA.