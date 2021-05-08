Preity Zinta receives 2nd jab of COVID-19 vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

The actress took to Instagram and shared her picture while receiving second ab of Coronavirus vaccine.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2021) Bollywood Star Preity Zinta received her second jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her picture with her millions of fans in which she could be seen getting 2nd jab of Coronavirus vaccine.

Preity wrote: “I took my covid shots and I am vaccinated,”. She also wrote: “I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe,” Preity concluded.

Coronavirus situation in India is critical as hundreds and thousands of people have died due to the global pandemic.