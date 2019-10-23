UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rabi Pirzada Under Fire Again For Sharing Her Image Of Suicide Bomber

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing her image of suicide bomber

The actress by wearing a fake suicide jacket warns Indian PM Modi for violations in Occupied Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23th Oct, 2019) After wearing suicide jacket and posting a photo of herseslf on her Twitter account, Actress Rabi Pirzada warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of serious concequences over what he did in Occupied Kashmir.

As the photo appeared on social networking site, Twitter, it attracted huge attention of her fans mostly praising her for her bravery and unique idea to keeping the issue of Occupied Kashsmir alive on social media. Her act was like a campaign for Occupied Kashmir on twitter. However, the outrage also sparked on social media as many users reprimanded the Lahore-based actresss for using the social platform in a very aggressive way, and projecting a bad image of the country to the outside world. This is not the first time Pirzada invited controversy.

"#ModiHitler i just wish huh.

#kashmirkibeti," she wrote as caption to the photo. Pirzada, in the image that went viral, can be seen wearing a jacket with explosives attached to it. She jokingly warned Modi about his actions in Indian-occupied Kashmir, saying she is a daughter of the land.

Not so long ago, the Punjab Wildlife Protection and Parks Department took action against Rabi Pirzada for keeping wild animals, including four pythons, an alligator, and snakes as pets. The department said that she violated the laws. The actress’s pictures and videos on social media were aired by a tv channel which led the officials to take action against her on legal grounds.

Later, a court issued the arrest warrants of Pirzada for keeping wild animals as pets but she failed to appear before the court.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Punjab Social Media Twitter Narendra Modi Suicide SITE TV Court

Recent Stories

Accountability Court rejects Maryam Nawaz's plea t ..

20 minutes ago

Ali Imran, Rohail Nazir help Northern to seven-wic ..

37 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees No Kiev's Steps to Prepare Normandy F ..

2 seconds ago

Pompeo Confirms to Ankara Kurdish Forces Withdrawn ..

5 seconds ago

PIAF condemns Indian aggression on LoC, expresses ..

8 seconds ago

KP Assembly asked to make law seeking ban on polit ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.