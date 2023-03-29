Rakhi Sawant Announces Divorce from Adil Durrani

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood diva has revealed that she was happy about the divorce and eager to be free from the relationship.

Rakhi Sawant, the famous Bollywood actress who has always been vocal about her personal life, has decided to end her marriage with Adil Durrani after initially stating that she wouldn't. The news of their tumultuous relationship had taken the internet by storm, and Rakhi finally announced the divorce in a recent media interaction, without taking her husband's name but saying he was free to marry whomever he wants.

During the interaction, Rakhi revealed that she was happy about the divorce and eager to be free from the relationship. She also expressed her desire for her husband to have the freedom to marry someone else if he wanted to.

A clip has gone viral in which she is seen 'angry' and 'disturbed'.

In another video earlier today, she was spotted going to gym.

Earlier this month, Rakhi was heard over the phone warning someone, allegedly Durrani, not to even think about divorce. The sudden marriage between the two was followed by Rakhi accusing him of cheating on her and filing a domestic abuse FIR against him, as reported by Indiatoday.