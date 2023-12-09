Open Menu

Resham Decides Against Marrying Within Showbiz Industry

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 03:08 PM

Resham decides against marrying within showbiz industry

The actress has cites a concerning surge in divorces among celebrity couples.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Celebrated Lollywood actress Resham disclosed her decision to refrain from marrying within the showbiz industry, citing a concerning surge in divorces among celebrity couples.

Expressing a palpable unease about the transient nature of marriages in the entertainment world, Resham articulated her intention to seek a life partner outside the industry.

She expressed these words during a recent interview.

Despite her notable presence in both the film and drama sectors, Resham emphasized the short-lived nature of marriages in showbiz, underscoring that she would have exited the industry earlier had she found a compatible life partner.

The actress remains optimistic about finding a loyal partner for matrimony.

Addressing the topic of celebrity divorces, Resham expressed her sorrow over actor Sajal Aly's recent marital separation.

She highlighted the emotional impact, stating, "Her divorce really saddened me. Sajal is very close to my heart as we have worked together in 'Mohabbat Jaye Bhaar Main.'"

Fans can anticipate Resham's imminent return to the silver screen in the upcoming film "Gunjal," where she will share the screen with Ahmad Ali Akbar in the lead role.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Showbiz Divorce Lead Resham Silver From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Faj ..

Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise ‘Fajar Al Sharq-V’ held at Pabbi

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar ..

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

Shawaal Zulfiqar ruled out for six weeks

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not po ..

Nawaz Sharif hints he wants accountability, not power

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to S ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan's commitment to SAARC process

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

16 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

16 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

16 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

16 hours ago
 DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

16 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz