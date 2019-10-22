Sara Ali Khan breaks silence about her relationship

(@fidahassanain)

Actress says she loves Pakistan's culture and not interested in Item songs.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Lollywood's star and famous actress Sara Ali Khan broke her silence about her relation with actor and former fiance Agha Ali, saying that "her deciion was correct and the time proved it,".

She gave this statement while giving interview to a local news organization. Sara Ali Khan, who is famous for her beauty and command over acting, said that "it is true that they used to love each other and were about to marry but Ali crossed all limits. I couldn't stop him and finally I broke the relationship with him,".

Sara said that now she had decided that she would marry with the conscent of her parents and would share good news soon with her fans.



Talking about her role in films, she said that she was offered good role in different projects but she refused when she was asked for exhibition.



" I can neither perform for an item number nor I can wear shorts because it is like following the Bollywood which I dont like. I love my own culture," said the actress. "It is like ignoring our own culture," she further added