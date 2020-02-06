Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite easier

(@fidahassanain)

Scarlett who was starred in “Jojo Rabbit” says that their character in the movie are so pure, natural and vivid that it gives feel to the audience that these are the people they interact with in their daily life.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has said that it is quite easy for her to act with children.

Scarlett Johansson who played the role of a mother in an American comedy drama “Jojo Rabbit” recently spoke about her experience of acting alongside child actors. “It is relatively easier as they are soulful and receptive,” the actress was quoted as saying.

“These children may be not have as much experience but these were so pure, open, helpful and natural,” said the actress, adding that this all made my job so easy.

She went on to say that her role in the movie was lively as she was in the middle of her age, and therefore she wanted it to be fully realized woman who was just surrounded by horrific circumstances. “The movie feels so lively and modern and is something what audience can say is like the people these daily interact with , you know, it gives us an impression that this is modern. Scarlett has won nominations for two awards in the 92th academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit.