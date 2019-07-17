UrduPoint.com
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Reason For Watching 'The Lion King' 40 Times

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason for watching 'The Lion King' 40 times

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind watching blockbuster animated movie

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind watching blockbuster animated movie. The Lion King' for 40 times.The superstar said he has seen the movie 40 times because of his children."We started watching The Lion King' when it came out.

Obviously, we had three kids at different intervals.

We would make pizzas or dosas or whatever the kids liked, and create a movie theater atmosphere at home and watch Lion King," Shah Rukh said."I have seen it for 40 times at least.

Maybe not the whole film but every now and then when my kids watched it," he added.It is to be mentioned here that Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have dubbed the voices of King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of the film.

