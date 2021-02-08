UrduPoint.com
"Shock Wave 2" Continues Leading China Box Office

Mon 08th February 2021

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Sunday, grossing 9.89 million Yuan (around 1.53 million U.S. Dollars).

The film had generated close to 1.

28 billion yuan in 46 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film "A Little Red Flower," which raked in about 9.45 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by comedy film "Big Red Envelope" which earned about 8.55 million yuan on Sunday.

More Stories From Showbiz

