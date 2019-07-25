Singer Taranum Naz wants Mohsin Abbas, Fatima Sohail to reunite

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Husband and wife often fight but justice demands that the court listen to both the parties and decide the matter, she said.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Singer Taranum Naz has announced to settle Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail’s controversy.

Expressing her opinion on the domestic violence allegations against actor and DJ Mohsin Abbas Haider, singer Taranum Naz said that the issue is being much highlighted these days.

However, she said, I will suggest that people should not be biased.

She prayed for long lives of the couple and wished that they reunite.

“Being a woman, I want that they settle the matter. I myself will try to talk them out of it,” she said.

She further said that people should listen to Mohsin’s point of view as well. They have been married for four years.

Why have they remained quiet this long.

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas in wife torture case till August 5.

Mohsin Abbas through his application had requested the court for grant of bail while claiming that allegations levelled against him were false.

On Tuesday, Defence-C police had registered a case against Mohsin Abbas on the complaint of his wife, Fatima Sohail, under the charges of fraud and hurling threats.

The complainant alleged that her husband used to torture her on petty issues.