BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Heartwarming film "Sister" topped the Chinese mainland box office chart Wednesday with a daily grossing of about 4.48 million Yuan (around 692,000 U.S. Dollars), data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film, spotlighting sibling relationship, tells the story between a teenage girl and her younger brother after their parents died in a car crash. It has pocketed about 847 million yuan since its debut on April 2.

The re-released U.S. fantasy film "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" ranked second, generating nearly 3.16 million yuan in box office revenue on Wednesday.

It was followed by Japanese animation film "Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet," which raked in about 2.69 million yuan on Thursday.