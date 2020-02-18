UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sophie Turner, Joe Spotted At Milan Airport Amid Pregnancy Reports

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Sophie Turner, Joe spotted at Milan airport amid pregnancy reports

Sophie  Turner—who is known for her role in Game of Thrones—has decidedly been choosing  her clothes for changing body.

MILAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Sophie Turner, known for her amazing role in HBO television series Game of Thrones, has been spotted leaving Milan with her husband Joe Jonas amid reports of a possible pregnancy.

Wearing casual clothes, Sophie and Joe were spotted at Milan airport while leaving the city. She was wrapped in a puffer jacket and black sweatpants. She was looking casual and cozy. Joe was wearing trouser and blue sweater.

The couple is in the news after news about the reports about pregnancy of Sophie Turner came out as both are expected to have their first child in this summer.

“Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child,” a source considered close to the couple said. They are not revealing it openly but the family and friends of both are excited for them. Another source explained that Sophie was choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.

Related Topics

Milan Sophie Turner Family TV Airport

Recent Stories

EAD, CMS extend decade-long partnership to protect ..

26 minutes ago

Women’s Forum Middle East to take place in Abu D ..

26 minutes ago

Romanian Consul-General visits DEWA

26 minutes ago

Largest editions of UMEX, SimTEX to kick-off next ..

26 minutes ago

Kartarpur is Corridor of hope: UN Chief

32 minutes ago

Cricket Committee’s first meeting of 2020 tomorr ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.