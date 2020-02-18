Sophie Turner, Joe spotted at Milan airport amid pregnancy reports

(@fidahassanain)

Sophie Turner—who is known for her role in Game of Thrones—has decidedly been choosing her clothes for changing body.

MILAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) Sophie Turner, known for her amazing role in HBO television series Game of Thrones, has been spotted leaving Milan with her husband Joe Jonas amid reports of a possible pregnancy.

Wearing casual clothes, Sophie and Joe were spotted at Milan airport while leaving the city. She was wrapped in a puffer jacket and black sweatpants. She was looking casual and cozy. Joe was wearing trouser and blue sweater.

The couple is in the news after news about the reports about pregnancy of Sophie Turner came out as both are expected to have their first child in this summer.

“Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child,” a source considered close to the couple said. They are not revealing it openly but the family and friends of both are excited for them. Another source explained that Sophie was choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.