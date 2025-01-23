Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress and model, however, says she faces problem with frame in TV dramas because of dark complexion

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2025) Pakistan's famous model and actress Sunita Marshall on Thursday revealed that her dark complexion benefited her a lot in modeling but she faced problems in dramas.

Sunita Marshall said, “I never had a problem with my complexion in the morning show, but what people liked, the real problem was on TV,”.

She expressed these views while talking on a local private tv in a recent interview.

Pointing out the problems, Sunita said, “There is a problem with the frame in dramas. If I and a very fair actor or actress are standing beside me in the same frame, the cameraman has a problem with setting the light,”.

The actress and model said, “This problem used to happen to some cameramen. Not everyone has these problems. There was a problem with keeping it balanced, but I have always benefited in modeling,”.

She said, “I have also done such modeling shoots where my complexion was made darker than my original complexion,”.

Explaining the reason for this, Sunita said, “Some people like dark colors, and some colors of clothes stand out more on dark colors, such as yellow, etc,”.