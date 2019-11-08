UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sunny Deol To Come To Lahore Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

Sunny Deol to come to Lahore tomorrow

The actor will take part in inaugural ceremony of historic Kartarpur corridor

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) Bollywood actor and BJP's parliamentarian Sunny Deol will visit Lahore tomorrow to take part in inaguration ceremony of historic Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India, the reports said.

According to the details, the Federal government has invited many famous indian personalities including former Prime Minister Manmohan Sindh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and known Indian actor Sunny Deol who is also member of the provincial assembly of Punjab.

Sunny Deol, the reports suggested, would come to Lahore from where he would go to Kartarpur to take part in innaguration ceremony.

Around 10,000 people will take part in the innaguration ceremony of Kartarpur--the first historic corridor between Pakistan and India.

In an interview to a local tv channel, Sunny Deol said that who would go if he refused to go there. "That is my home and I 'll go there," said the actor--who is Bollywood start.

Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmind and Hemamalni--two stars of Bolloywood industry, who took part in election on the ticket of Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) and won the seat in provincial assembly of Indian Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Prime Minister Punjab Bollywood Provincial Assembly Visit Sunny Deol TV From Government Industry Navjot Singh Sidhu Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Akzonobel Launches Dulux Aquashield, A Water-proof ..

14 minutes ago

TECNO offers exceptional discounts on Daraz Gyara ..

22 minutes ago

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayat ..

31 minutes ago

Chinese sees current account surplus in Q3

26 minutes ago

Food Authority wasted 3000 litres adulterated milk ..

26 minutes ago

Mehran University celebrates 70th anniversary of t ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.