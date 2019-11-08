Sunny Deol to come to Lahore tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

The actor will take part in inaugural ceremony of historic Kartarpur corridor

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2019) Bollywood actor and BJP's parliamentarian Sunny Deol will visit Lahore tomorrow to take part in inaguration ceremony of historic Kartarpur corridor between Pakistan and India, the reports said.

According to the details, the Federal government has invited many famous indian personalities including former Prime Minister Manmohan Sindh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and known Indian actor Sunny Deol who is also member of the provincial assembly of Punjab.

Sunny Deol, the reports suggested, would come to Lahore from where he would go to Kartarpur to take part in innaguration ceremony.

Around 10,000 people will take part in the innaguration ceremony of Kartarpur--the first historic corridor between Pakistan and India.

In an interview to a local tv channel, Sunny Deol said that who would go if he refused to go there. "That is my home and I 'll go there," said the actor--who is Bollywood start.

Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmind and Hemamalni--two stars of Bolloywood industry, who took part in election on the ticket of Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) and won the seat in provincial assembly of Indian Punjab.