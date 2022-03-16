UrduPoint.com

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Saving Her Kids From Media’s Negative Reports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Sunny Leone opens up about saving her kids from media’s negative reports

The Bollywood actress believes that one day her children will find out the truth

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2022) Bollywood star Sunny Leone said that communication is the best solution to root out all the negative elements from life.

Sunny Leone who is also a Canadian citizen believed that discussion could overcome all kinds of misconceptions from minds.

She was responding to a question about protecting her children from certain media reports which might hurt them during an interview to a news organization on Wednesday.

"I believe communication is probably the best thing,” said Sunny Leone.

Hoping and praying that if anything like that is mentioned about herself or even about Daniel which she said would happen but she would not be cuckoo crazy if she thought that it would happen.

"But I think that communication is going to be the best tool,” said the actress.

She said every problem needed a unique solution, pointing out that her kids’ happiness was of utmost importance to her right now.

She said, "Every situation, every scenario is different. How we handle it, we'll have to figure that out as it comes,".

Sunny also said she communicated a lot with her children.

"I talk to my children a lot and I drill them with so much information, and try and get them to understand. And honesty I think is the best policy, because you can't lie to your children. They're going to find out the truth ,” she added.

