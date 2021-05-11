UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney Sweeney Burst Into Tears After Online Trolling

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online trolling

Several supporters come online after she came live on Instagram and started complaining about online trolling.

California: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) American actress Sydney Sweeney cried after facing online trolling on social media about her apparent look.

A video clip went viral on social media in which the 23-year actress could be seen speaking against the cyberbullying over her physical appearance.

One of the trolls called her “ugly” and “a Muppet” on the Tweet that went viral.

However, Twitter removed the offensive tweet against the actress.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” a tearful Sydney Sweeney said in her Instagram Live stream.

She said: “A and I would never actually do this. Like, ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,”.

She said came to know about the online abuse on Twitter when she was watching tv with her dog at home.

Sweeney said: “People should nicer on social media, because its’ really f—ked up,”.

Several social media users stepped up in her favour soon after her live streaming on Instagram.

“Why people bring others’ body to discourse like it’s a fun topic? I just hate this app,” a fan of the actress asked who had come in her support.

“Sydney sweeney crying on live cuz some of y’all think twitter is mean girls the movie oh wowwww,” said a user, adding that Ranking faces and ranking bodies like ur in create a sim mode and they see this shit too yeah no its very sick.

Pop artist and actress Bea Miller also raised her voice for Sydney Sweeney.

Another user who came in her support asked about address of the person who made Sydney Sweeney cry online.

“Whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk,” Miller tweeted.

Online trolling is a serious issue and mostly the women become victim of it. Policy makers must look into this matter to address this issue in the virtual world.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Social Media Twitter Sydney Women TV Instagram

Recent Stories

NCOC approves guidelines, safety protocols for Eid ..

2 minutes ago

Restrictions being ensured to prevent spread of co ..

2 minutes ago

IGP pays surprise visit to Hazara region police st ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies, one inures in Sibi accident

2 minutes ago

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Ex ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.