Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online trolling

Several supporters come online after she came live on Instagram and started complaining about online trolling.

California: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) American actress Sydney Sweeney cried after facing online trolling on social media about her apparent look.

A video clip went viral on social media in which the 23-year actress could be seen speaking against the cyberbullying over her physical appearance.

One of the trolls called her “ugly” and “a Muppet” on the Tweet that went viral.

However, Twitter removed the offensive tweet against the actress.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” a tearful Sydney Sweeney said in her Instagram Live stream.

She said: “A and I would never actually do this. Like, ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,”.

She said came to know about the online abuse on Twitter when she was watching tv with her dog at home.

Sweeney said: “People should nicer on social media, because its’ really f—ked up,”.

Several social media users stepped up in her favour soon after her live streaming on Instagram.

“Why people bring others’ body to discourse like it’s a fun topic? I just hate this app,” a fan of the actress asked who had come in her support.

“Sydney sweeney crying on live cuz some of y’all think twitter is mean girls the movie oh wowwww,” said a user, adding that Ranking faces and ranking bodies like ur in create a sim mode and they see this shit too yeah no its very sick.

Pop artist and actress Bea Miller also raised her voice for Sydney Sweeney.

Another user who came in her support asked about address of the person who made Sydney Sweeney cry online.

“Whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk,” Miller tweeted.

Online trolling is a serious issue and mostly the women become victim of it. Policy makers must look into this matter to address this issue in the virtual world.