Ten-day Annual Folk Festival 'Lok Mela' To Start From Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 6 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:55 AM

Ten-day annual folk festival 'Lok Mela' to start from tomorrow

A ten-day annual folk festival, popularly known as 'Lok Mela' would be started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A ten-day annual folk festival, popularly known as 'Lok Mela' would be started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Friday.

The festival aimed at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine and other many attractions. Further details will be shared in due course.

A ten-day folk festival would focus on provincial harmony and national integration while highlighting the contribution of our people in building the future of our country.

Officials of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) told APP that all preparations was being finalized to make the festival more entertaining and attractive for the visitors.

The Lok Mela will start daily from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm and will give an opportunity to the residents of the twin cities to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over the country.

The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on November 24.

