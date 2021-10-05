"The Battle at Lake Changjin" dominates Chinese box office chart

Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday

BEIJING, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Historical epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its fifth day of screening with over 478 million Yuan (about 73.7 million U.S. Dollars), bringing its total earnings to over 2 billion yuan.

Set in the War to Resist U.S.

Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

It was followed by patriotic anthology "My Country, My Parents," which ranked second with a daily box office of 135 million yuan.

Domestic children film "Little Canned Man" pocketed 5.64 million yuan on Monday, ranking the third.