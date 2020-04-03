UrduPoint.com
Theater Wallay Continues Online Art Classes

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

Theater wallay continues online art classes

Art group theater wallay has decided to continue their acting and singing classes online in the wake of corona virus outbreak and measures to adopt social distancing to curb the spreading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Art group theater wallay has decided to continue their acting and singing classes online in the wake of corona virus outbreak and measures to adopt social distancing to curb the spreading.

According to the management, the classes were continuing via social networking messenger Whatsapp and other online applications where student record monologues and other performances and sent to their teachers for evaluation who send their feedback accordingly.

Management said that through this means, the halt in the acting course can be dealt with to some extent. Students and teachers were residing in their homes during quarantine can use their leisure time creatively.

As the novel corona virus continues to roil the world, social and cultural activities have ground to a halt across the country however many universities, colleges and institutes were turning towards online or distanced education to prevent time loss of their students.

