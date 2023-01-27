UrduPoint.com

Twitter Gets Frenzy As BTS 'V' Sets To Appear In A Star Studded Cooking Show

Chand Sahkeel Published January 27, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Twitter gets frenzy as BTS 'V' sets to appear in a star studded Cooking Show

Member of the biggest musical sensation of the era BTS's Kim Taehyung is all set to flaunt his amazing cooking and plating skills in a unique variety show this February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Member of the biggest musical sensation of the era BTS's Kim Taehyung is all set to flaunt his amazing cooking and plating skills in a unique variety show this February.

Multiple times Grammy nominated and most loved musical group around the world, BTS is scoring high in the industry. After the military enlistment of the eldest member Kim Seokjin, all other members have been busy broadcasting their solo projects.

Just in time when BTS fans were expecting to witness a great concert film 'Yet To Come' ready to be released in cinemas around the world on 1st February, a teaser drop of Taehyung's cooking show hyped up the entire scenario for armys (bts fandom).

Directed by Na PD, Seojin's cooking show is a treat for all the fans as it features top-notch Names of the industry including Kim Taehyung aka BTS's V, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yumi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik.

Since the teaser was revealed, fans around the world started flooding social media feeling immense excitement for this upcoming show.

"It will be awesome to see Taehyung in the kitchen", a fan shared on Twitter.

"I am always up for wholesome cooking content from Taehyung", another fan tweeted.

"Super excited to see most popular multitalented artist kim taehyung", a fan shared the tweet waiting eagerly for the show.

According to the official announcement by 'tvN' entertainment, the show will be broadcasted on February 24, 2023.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Social Media Twitter February All From Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exc ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions exceed AED 8.4 bn

13 minutes ago
 Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generatio ..

Blinken Urges New Ways to Educate Future Generations About Holocaust

3 minutes ago
 Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

Open katchehry held in Hayatabad

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends stay on PAC's recommendations against Jus ..

4 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levi ..

Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Levies personnel

12 seconds ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns paternity case against Imran Khan

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.