ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Two of Pakistan's most celebrated films "Baaji" and "Laal Kabootar "would be screened at the 8th Annual South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF) to be held on September 21, 2019 at Washington DC.

The SAIFF is the 'Largest' film premiere destination for South Asian filmmakers in the United States.

The Festival is exhibiting films from South Asia including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

With a focus on dynamic, visionary cinema, SAIFF annually creates unprecedented exposure for filmmakers and unparalleled experiences for its attendees.

Laal Kabootar�is a 2019�Pakistan Action thriller�film produced by Hania Cheema and Kamil Cheema and written by Ali Abbas Naqvi.[ Taha Malik is the music director while Danial Hyatt, son of Rohail Hyatt, provides the background score.

�The film features Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mansha Pasha, Rashid Farooqui, Raza Gillani, Syed Mohammad Ahmed, Ali Kazmi and�and many others. �It was directed by Kamal Khan. The film was released on 22 March 2019.

Baaji� is a 2019 Pakistan romantic drama film, directed by Saqib Malik and produced by his Production company Page 33 Films.

The film features Meera�as Shameera� Osman Khalid Butt�as Rohail Khan/ Khalid Osman, Amna Ilyas�as Neha, Mohsin Abbas Haider as Ajji, �Ali Kazmi as Rammy, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho in pivotal roles.

It is a dramatic tale of a fading Lollywood actress Shameera (Meera), who is not accepting that now her position in the industry is not much valuable.