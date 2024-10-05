Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

Viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage during concert in London

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) A video featuring Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Amir has taken social media by storm.

Currently performing in London, Diljit is enchanting fans at multiple concerts.

During one of these events, Hania Amir was present and the singer acknowledged her in the crowd.

This isn't the first time Hania has been in the spotlight for her connections with Indian artists; she has previously appeared in videos with Indian singer Badshah, sparking discussions about their friendship across the border.

The now-viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage. As she joins him, he continues singing, and once the performance wraps up, he hands the microphone to her.

Hania then takes a moment to thank both the audience and Diljit for the warm reception.