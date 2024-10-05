Open Menu

Video Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir Storms Into Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2024 | 02:21 PM

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

Viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage during concert in London

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) A video featuring Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Amir has taken social media by storm.

Currently performing in London, Diljit is enchanting fans at multiple concerts.

During one of these events, Hania Amir was present and the singer acknowledged her in the crowd.

This isn't the first time Hania has been in the spotlight for her connections with Indian artists; she has previously appeared in videos with Indian singer Badshah, sparking discussions about their friendship across the border.

The now-viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage. As she joins him, he continues singing, and once the performance wraps up, he hands the microphone to her.

Hania then takes a moment to thank both the audience and Diljit for the warm reception.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Storm Bollywood Social Media London Hania Border

Recent Stories

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

6 hours ago
 DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

15 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

15 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

15 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

15 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

15 hours ago
 India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in fir ..

India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight

15 hours ago
 Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governo ..

Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz