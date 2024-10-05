Video Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir Storms Into Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2024 | 02:21 PM
Viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage during concert in London
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) A video featuring Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Amir has taken social media by storm.
Currently performing in London, Diljit is enchanting fans at multiple concerts.
During one of these events, Hania Amir was present and the singer acknowledged her in the crowd.
This isn't the first time Hania has been in the spotlight for her connections with Indian artists; she has previously appeared in videos with Indian singer Badshah, sparking discussions about their friendship across the border.
The now-viral clip shows Diljit inviting Hania on stage. As she joins him, he continues singing, and once the performance wraps up, he hands the microphone to her.
Hania then takes a moment to thank both the audience and Diljit for the warm reception.
Recent Stories
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Famous singer Masood Rana remembered18 hours ago
-
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan21 hours ago
-
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longtime crush23 hours ago
-
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident3 days ago
-
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home4 days ago
-
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATEGORY5 days ago
-
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness5 days ago
-
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan8 days ago
-
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage9 days ago
-
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?10 days ago
-
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinemas12 days ago
-
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat14 days ago