(@fidahassanain)

Mehwish Hayat shares her feelings about the life when this pandemic will be over, giving a message to her fans that they should not take for granted everything they get in their lives; even the moments they spend together somewhere are very precious.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Sitar-i-Imitaz recipient and top actress Mehwish Hayat has shared a poem on Coronavirus when it would come to an end.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “When this is over,” with prayer sign for a beautiful life again after Coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, she gave a message to her fans that they should not take for granted the gatherings of loved ones and friends, life and its beautiful moments, rush to schools and stadium roaring with deep breaths, and the most importantly should not take for granted handshake with a stranger.

Friends’ gatherings, gossip with them at coffee shops and smiles together all have come to halt. Schools, colleges and universities are closed; businesses and shopping malls have been shut down due to Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.