World Theatre Day To Be Observed On Saturday

Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

World Theatre Day to be observed on Saturday

World Theatre Day will be observed on March 27 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan by organizing online due to Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :World Theatre Day will be observed on March 27 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan by organizing online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Since 1962 World Theatre Day has been celebrated by International Theatre Institute (ITI) Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organizations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world on the 27th of March. In sub-continent, the theatre started before 500BC in the Sanskrit language.

Various national and international theatre events were being organized to mark this occasion with collaboration of international theatre community.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fouzia Saeed said that Arts Council would arrange online programs to mark world Theatre Day.

Theatre Wallay would also stage a unique play 'Chirya Ghar' an adaptation of 'The Zoo Story' by Edward Albee.

The Zoo Story is an American play that was shunned by New York producers.

The play would be organized outdoors at The Farm at Banigala following Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). Due to the current situation, World Theater Day 2021 will take place online again this year. The general secretariat of the ITI said in a statement that performance videos will be streamed throughout March 27 and will be made available on the ITI Worldwide and World Theater Day websites after the event.

More Stories From Showbiz

