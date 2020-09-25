28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities begins with great enthusiasm

The 28th edition of National Games of Persons with Different Abilities kicked off with a big bang and great enthusiasm witnessed among all the 750 male and female players part of 47 different from across the country here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The 28th edition of National Games of Persons with Different Abilities kicked off with a big bang and great enthusiasm witnessed among all the 750 male and female players part of 47 different from across the country here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash and former World Champion Jansher Khan graced the occasion as guests and formally inaugurated the Games in a colourful opening ceremony.

Kamran Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, officially inaugurated the Games. Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Sports Female Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, founder of the Special Games Tariq Mahmood, Secretary General AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik, Deputy Directors Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Tariq Khan, AD Account Amjad Khan, Director Development Niamatullah Khan Marwat, AD Sports Zakirullah Khan and other important personalities were present.

The games started with the recitation from Holy Quran, after which the school's children displayed the national anthem and all the teams performed a smart March Past. The Games will continue for 3 days. It includes 47 different male and female Games, including cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug of war, athletics, wheelchair race, discus throw wheelchair cricket, standing cricket, discus throw wheelchair, javelin throw, shot put, powerlifting, bodybuilding, archery, woodball, bose games, wheelchair basketball and various other events are included in these Games.

Talking to the media persons, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak said that these games would continue to September 28.

Athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, host Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating.

Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah said that these competitions were held in Abbottabad last year and were being played in Peshawar this year for the first time. It is worth mentioning here that all the 27 editions held in Abbottabad and it is for the first time that such a big Games for the Persons with Different Abilities are being organized in Peshawar by ensuring good accommodation, food and playing facilities, he informed.

Of course, this will encourage people of different abilities in the province.

Opportunities for healthy activities will be provided.

He said that people with different abilities are citizens of this society and we should patronize and guide them at every turn, Adviser to the Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash said.

Kamran Bangash welcomed the players and paid tributes to the Directorate of Sports for their efforts in holding such a big event. It is providing all facilities to the participating players. All sections of the society are being given equal opportunities, he said.

Special players are rich in talents and they are the best in the society. He said that in the past the image of the province was tarnished due to some reasons and now they are sending a message of peace to the world through sports, health, education and other activities while bringing out the true face of the province.

Welcome to the participation of special players from all over the country in 47 events. The youth of Pakistan are brave. They are moving forward keeping the difficulties in every field aside, Kamran Bangash said.

These are all games of Pakistan. There is no defeat in this and we are winners. He said the government is focusing on sports, cultural and tourism activities to flourish. The province is being re branded by giving opportunities to the youth in every field and that is why Persons with Different Abilities are here in these Games.