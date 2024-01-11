30-player Skills Development Camp to commence from 13 January in Multan

A 17-day-long Skills Development Camp for 30 players is set to take place from 13 to 29 January at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A 17-day-long Skills Development Camp for 30 players is set to take place from 13 to 29 January at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.

The selected players involve top performers of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, not part of the President’s Trophy, and players from far-flung areas of Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad regions.

The players include 14 batters, four spinners, nine pacers, and three wicket-keepers. These players have been provided with an opportunity for development and extensive skills enhancement under the watchful eye of a well-qualified coaching staff. The camp will primarily focus on red-ball skills development and fitness training.

Head coach NCA, Shahid Anwar: “We are organizing a skills camp considering the top performers from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy and Hanif Mohammad Cup. This camp rewards the players for their hard work during the 2023-24 domestic season.

“We are looking ahead to train players from the newly included regions in this domestic season. Our goal is to nurture these young and talented players into fine products that will eventually raise the standards of our domestic cricket and provide us with quality options going forward.”

Players:

Batters - Afaq Ahmed (Abbottabad Region), Ali Ahsan (Hyderabad Region), Ali Imran (Islamabad Region), Anees Azam (Abbottabad Region), Ashir Mehmood (Sialkot Region), Aun Shehzad (Bahawalpur Region), Basit Ali (DM Jamali Region), Hazrat Wali (Quetta Region), Husnain Shameer (AJK Region), Mohammad Ammar (Bahawalpur Region), Mohammad Ibrahim Snr (Quetta Region), Mohammad Waleed (Sialkot Region), Naveed Malik (AJK Region), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad Region)

Spinners – Asad Malik (Hyderabad Region), Ashiq Ali (Karachi Region Blues), Majid Asghar (Hyderabad Region), Mohammad Umair (Bahawalpur Region)

Fast bowlers – Faizan Saleem (AJK Region), Haris Hassan (Islamabad Region), Mohammad Nadeem (Islamabad Region), Mohammad Shahid (DM Jamali Region), Mushtaq Ahmed (Larkana Region), Mustafa Nasir (Hyderabad Region), Najeebullah Achakzai (Quetta Region), Saqib Khan (Karachi Region Blues), Shayan Khalil (Bahawalpur Region).

Wicket-keepers – Hasnain Majid (Bahawalpur Region), Khayam Khan (Abbottabad Region), Saifullah Bangash (Karachi Region Blues).

Support Staff – Akram Raza (Head Coach), Ghulam Ali (Assistant Coach), Shabbir Ahmad (Fast bowling Coach), Saleem Elahi (Fielding Coach), Masood Anwaar (Spin Bowling Coach), Mohammad Tayab (Physiotherapist), Iftikhar Ahmed (Strength and Conditioning Coach) and Mahmood Mahiuddin (Analyst)