52nd KP National Ranking Amateur Open Golf to tee-off on Friday

The 52nd edition of the oldest golfing event - KP National Ranking Amateur Opening Golf Championship will be commencing today (Friday) over 54-holes, 18 holes each day at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The 52nd edition of the oldest golfing event - KP National Ranking Amateur Opening Golf Championship will be commencing today (Friday) over 54-holes, 18 holes each day at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course here.

Secretary General KP Golf Association Col. Imtinan Ul Hassan Kazmi said this while addressing a press briefing regarding the prestigious and oldest national ranking golfing event here at PAF Golf Course. He said that a total of 220 golfers from all across the country were taking part including international golfers part of the current national team vie for the top honor.

The Championship was carrying a prize money of Rs 1 million as a cash prize. He said this time the Championship was also carrying the first KP Jinnah Development Tour Golfing event of the Pakistan Golf Federation introduced for the first time after a six-month dead-lock due to COVID19.

He said leading Amateur golfers including Professional and Junior Professionals over 54-holes, Amateur 12 and below, Ladies Amateur, Senior, and Veterans, subsidiary matches 13-18 HCP, Boys Under-15 and U17 and U13 and U14, Boys age 6-10 and Girls were taking part.

He said the last time defending Champions Ghazanfar Mahmood of Garden City Club (Challenge Cup), Muhammad Ziaraf of Piffer Abbottabad (Bolton Cup) and Syeda Imam Ali Shah of Gymkhana (Gai Cup) will also be part of the this historical Championship.

The noteworthy aspect of this Championship is the 3 Cups, which date back to 1929-34, and had presented to winners of various performances and categories including - Bolton Cup, which was presented by Mr. Bolton in 1929, Challenge Cup presented by Major Vernan in 1929 and Gai Cup was presented by Mrs. Gai in 1934.

He said the professional stroke play over 54 holes, 18 holes, Senior Professional stroke play over 18 holes, Junior Professional stroke play over 36 holes, 18-holes each day with prize money for Amateur HCP 10 and below.

The Championship, which was a prestigious event of the country will be governed by the Rules of Golf as approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrew and local clubs. In case of tie over 54 holes the winner of 52nd KP National Ranking Open Golf Championship will be decided by sudden death playoff, he added.

The Championship was carrying a prize money of Rs. One million for professional, junior professional. There will be attractive prizes for the top Amateur. About PAF Golf Course, he said, the greens and fairways are in excellent condition and would give a challenging task to the golfers going for birdie-put. He also thanked President KP Golf Association Commander 11 Corps for extending all out support in holding the event.