6-day Karachi Open Badminton Championship For Women Concludes At Rangers Club

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2022 | 08:24 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Sindh Badminton Association in collaboration with North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry "Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women" was held at Pakistan Rangers Officer Club North Nazimabad here.

The Badminton Championships continued from January 18 to 25, 2022 in which more than 150 ladies players from all over Karachi participated in universities, colleges, schools, and open categories.

Ayesha Fayyaz of Rangers Public school and College Toll Plaza in College category, Bushra Fayyaz of Quaid-e-Azam Rangers Public School Nazimabad in Schools category, and Amara Ishtiaq in Open category.

DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and his wife attended the closing ceremony as special guests and distributed prizes and trophies among the best performing ladies players.

The event was attended by businessmen, cricketers, prominent civil and political figures from different schools of thought and walks of life, senior police and Rangers officials, and a large number of participants. The role of Rangers was appreciated.

