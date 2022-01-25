UrduPoint.com

95 Athletes Selected For Finnish Team At Beijing Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 25, 2022 | 01:57 PM

95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics

A total of 95 athletes have been selected for the Finnish team for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

HELSINKI, Jan. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A total of 95 athletes have been selected for the Finnish team for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The Finnish team has athletes from nine disciplines, namely alpine skiing, biathlon, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, snowboard, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, figure skating and Nordic combined, featuring 51 male and 44 female athletes.

The board of the Finnish Olympic Committee met on Monday and confirmed the final Olympic selections made by the Top Sports Unit for Beijing.

"The guiding criterion is a realistic chance to be in the top 16 in individual sports or in the top eight in team sports. For some athletes, another criterion has been emphasized, according to which athletes in the upswing of their careers can also be selected for the Olympic team," said Mika Lehtimaki, the head of the Top Sports Unit at the Finnish Olympic Committee.

"I am confident that this team will be able to achieve success in Beijing," said Lehtimaki.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Beijing Male Alpine Olympics From Top

Recent Stories

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

43 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

45 seconds ago
 China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese m ..

China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese medicine to Cambodia to fight C ..

47 seconds ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 8,571

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal to meet on Feb 2 for Rajab's moon sig ..

Ruet-e-Hilal to meet on Feb 2 for Rajab's moon sighting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.