AAA Associates holds twin cities' first night golf tourney

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :AAA Associates organized a nine holes night golf match in collaboration with Garden City Golf and Country Club, Bahria Town.

The successful event was attended by the notables from the military and different segments of the society, said a press release.

Among participants, some well-known personalities like former COAS Ashfaq Parvez Kiani (R), Gen Zahirul islam (R), Gen Hilal (R), Air Marshal Asim Zaheer (R) former VCAS PAF, Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir, MD Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (R) and Maj Gen Guftar Shah (R) were included.

Around 100 local residents and players participated in this night tournament with the display of a magnificent lighting array making the event more attractive. AAA Associate has plans to organize similar tournaments in other cities of Pakistan to encourage the sport among the local community.

Golf is considered an expensive game and associated with the elite section of our society. AAA Associates organized this match to put an end to this stereotype by promoting golf sports among the middle-class community of the twin cities. Participants were offered discounted membership of the Club and inexpensive golf kits, enabling them to be part of the healthy game. After a fierce competition, the golfers with the top three scores were awarded with shields and prizes.

In the women category, Amna Kiani with 42 scorers became the gross winner. She was followed by Saeeda Akhtar and Manaza, who finished second and third respectively.

In the men's gross category, Umair Saleem scored 39 to secure the first position.

He was followed by Aslam Raja and Shoaib-ud-din, with each scoring 37 holes.

The top three net scores were Zubair Shah 38, Maj Abid and Maj General Suleman with each scoring 33 holes. Chairman AAA Associates Sheikh Fawad Bashir and MD Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (R) distributed the prizes among the winners.

On this occasion, Chairman AAA Associate said: "AAA Associate takes pride in organizing the first night golf tournament of twin cities with the aim to bring out the best talent from our local community to be recognized at the national level.

"We are committed to making this sport accessible for every section of society to end the perception that it is a game of the rich.

"Similarly, in our Business niche, we are striving to revolutionize existing business model by implementing innovative practices to break stereotypes of associating big businesses with the rich community." MD AAA associate Lt. Col Shahzad Ali Kiani (R) said: "We encourage sports in all forms as an essential part of our business model to engage our internal and external stakeholders in healthy activity. AAA Associate always supports local organization and the community in organizing sport-related activities.

"We'll continue to offer our support for sport-related activities that involve local community engagement at a large level".

AAA Associate has been active in supporting various sport activities in the twin city which involves organizing cricket, football, and other sport tournaments that play a vital role in encouraging local talent and promoting a healthy environment in the community.