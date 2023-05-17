Ackermann sprints home as crashes, Covid thin Giro field

Pascal Ackermann edged Jonathan Milan in a photo finish on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, as accidents and sickness continued to force riders out

Tortona, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Pascal Ackermann edged Jonathan Milan in a photo finish on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, as accidents and sickness continued to force riders out.

Eight riders pulled out overnight while one of the race favourites, the 2020 champion Tao Geoghegan Hart was stretchered into an ambulance following a nasty fall with suspected breaks to his leg and pelvis.

Ackermann of the UAE Team clung on to victory as Bahrain rider Jonathan Milan flew level at the line for a photo finish with British 16 time Giro stage winner Mark Cavendish taking third.

"Really, really special victory for me. After my broken coccyx last year, I'm finally back," said Ackermann.

Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers retained the overall leader's pink jersey but not only lost Geoghegan Hart, but team sherpa Pavel Sivakov, who also went down, limped home minutes behind the peloton.

Thomas lamented the loss but was already thinking of the road ahead.