Open Menu

Advisor To CM Punjab Wahab Riaz Greets Pak Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez Published July 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Advisor to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Thursday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over winning the first Test match against hosts Sri Lanka by four wickets at Galle.

In a greeting message here, he said the Pak cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit and chased down the target of 131 runs on the fourth day of first Test match of the series.

Wahab Riaz said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He showered praise on young batter Saud Shakeel for scoring a magnificent double century (208 runs not out).

He also appreciated the performance of batter Agha Salman (83 runs), Imamul Haq (50 runs) and bowlers Abrar Ahmed (six wickets) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (five wickets) for their match-winning performances.

Wahab Riaz also lauded the performance of Sri Lankan players Dhananjaya de Silva (122 and 82 runs) and bowler Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed seven wickets in the match. He expressed the hope that the national cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the second Test match against the same opponents.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Sports Chief Minister Punjab Sri Lanka Young Galle Same Wahab Riaz Dhananjaya De Silva Saud Shakeel Afridi

Recent Stories

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercom ..

Cerebras and G42 unveil world’s largest supercomputer for AI training

6 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meet ..

UAE-Türkiye Business Council holds its first meeting post-restructuring

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children organises meeting for external clients

6 minutes ago
 Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for sec ..

Fourth edition of joint awareness campaign for security and safety at gas statio ..

36 minutes ago
 Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

41 minutes ago
 NICF model innovations, solutions to support clima ..

NICF model innovations, solutions to support climate resilient agriculture under ..

13 minutes ago
PSX gains 303.20 points

PSX gains 303.20 points

8 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

1 hour ago
 Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks o ..

Round-II of PM's National Innovation Award kicks off

8 minutes ago
 S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on l ..

S. Korean households' net asset falls in 2022 on lower home prices

8 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

2 hours ago
 Asian stocks close Thursday in red

Asian stocks close Thursday in red

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports