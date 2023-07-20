Advisor to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz greets Pak cricket team

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz on Thursday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over winning the first Test match against hosts Sri Lanka by four wickets at Galle.

In a greeting message here, he said the Pak cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork and fighting spirit and chased down the target of 131 runs on the fourth day of first Test match of the series.

Wahab Riaz said that the national cricket squad and team management deserved huge appreciation for their magnificent performance. He showered praise on young batter Saud Shakeel for scoring a magnificent double century (208 runs not out).

He also appreciated the performance of batter Agha Salman (83 runs), Imamul Haq (50 runs) and bowlers Abrar Ahmed (six wickets) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (five wickets) for their match-winning performances.

Wahab Riaz also lauded the performance of Sri Lankan players Dhananjaya de Silva (122 and 82 runs) and bowler Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed seven wickets in the match. He expressed the hope that the national cricket team will maintain its winning sequence in the second Test match against the same opponents.