UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan Beat Dutch By 36 Runs In First ODI

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Afghanistan beat Dutch by 36 runs in first ODI

Rashid Khan claimed three wickets and effected a run-out as Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series Friday in Doha

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Rashid Khan claimed three wickets and effected a run-out as Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands by 36 runs in the first of a three-match one-day international series Friday in Doha.

Patient half-centuries from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (73) and Rahmat Shah (70) allowed Afghanistan to make 222-8 after being put into bat.

Right-arm quick Brandon Glover took 3-43 and left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen returned tidy figures of 2-39 to limit Afghanistan to a modest total.

Wicketkeeper and opener Scott Edwards hit a composed 68 off 82 balls to give the Dutch a solid foundation as they made a solid start to their chase by reaching 121-3.

But the dismissal of Edwards, bowled by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 31st over, precipitated a collapse that saw the Netherlands slump to 186 all out.

Skipper Pieter Seelaar added 32 before he was bowled by Yamin Ahmadzai, leaving his side requiring 71 off the final 10 overs.

The Netherlands lost three of their final five wickets courtesy of run-outs, with Rashid removing Saqib Zulfiqar and Philippe Boissevain to add to his earlier dismissal of Bas de Leede.

The series is part of the World Cup Super League, which will determine the qualifiers for the 2023 cricket World Cup.

The second match is scheduled for Sunday with the final ODI on January 25.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan World Brandon Rashid Doha Netherlands Rahmat Shah Rashid Khan Yamin Ahmadzai January Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe by 184 runs to clinch ODI ..

Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe by 184 runs to clinch ODI series

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi's party to ..

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi's party to death

2 minutes ago
 CPEC making Pakistan's economy highly integrated w ..

CPEC making Pakistan's economy highly integrated with China: Chinese Scholar

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court orders implementation of NDMA ..

Islamabad High Court orders implementation of NDMA laws

3 minutes ago
 56 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

56 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Administration to seek civil society role for anti ..

Administration to seek civil society role for anti-polio drive

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.