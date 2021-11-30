UrduPoint.com

Ali Misses Second Ton As Pakistan Win 1st Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:58 AM

Ali misses second ton as Pakistan win 1st Bangladesh Test

Abid Ali fell just shy of back-to-back centuries as Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong on Tuesday

Chittagong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Abid Ali fell just shy of back-to-back centuries as Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test in Chittagong on Tuesday.

Ali's 151-run stand with fellow opener Abdullah Shafique helped bring play to an end before lunch on the final day, beating their first-innings partnership by five.

The duo had already made 109 overnight, chasing 202.

Bangladesh had to wait until the 10th over of the day for their first success when Mehidy Hasan trapped debutant Shafique lbw on 73 with a fuller delivery.

Shafique, who also scored a fifty in the first innings, fell after hitting eight fours and a six.

Ali, who made 133 in Pakistan's first innings, looked poised to become first Pakistani to a make a Test century pair in six years, after Misbah-ul-Haq achieved the feat against Australia in 2014.

But Taijul islam hit him in front of the middle stump with a straighter delivery, with Pakistan just 31 runs from victory.

"Our thought process was to stay at the wicket and put up a partnership. I have been playing domestic cricket and performing well. That's what I carried into this game," said man of the match Ali.

He left the crease to a standing ovation and was also congratulated by Bangladeshi fielders on a splendid 148-ball innings that saw 12 boundaries.

Azhar Ali, 24 not out, finished the game at over 58.3 after back-to-back boundaries off Mehidy, with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 13 at the other end.

"We came back well... and that's what Test cricket is all about," said Babar.

Taijul finished the game with eight wickets for the hosts, which included 7-116 in the first innings.

"We lost in the first hour in the first innings and second innings as well, but credit to them, especially Afridi and Hasan Ali. They bowled really well," said Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque.

The hosts scored 330 runs in the first innings and took a 44-run lead after bowling out Pakistan.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das made 114 runs in the first innings and top-scored in the next with 59.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi shone with the ball for Pakistan, claiming 5-51 and 5-32 respectively in two innings.

The second Test will be played at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from December 4-8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century Australia Bangladesh Dhaka Chittagong Man Lead Mominul Haque Taijul Islam Babar Azam Hasan Ali Abid Ali December Afridi All From

Recent Stories

West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

West Indies spinners bowl Sri Lanka out for 204

1 minute ago
 KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output B ..

KazMunayGas Says Teams Up With Tatneft to Output Butadiene Rubbers, Launch Slate ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh b ..

Pakistan win first Test match against Bangladesh by eight wickets

27 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First ..

Brent Crude Price Dips Below $71 Per Barrel First Time Since September 10

13 minutes ago
 Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to ..

Japan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant

13 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget ..

UAE Press: Commemoration Day, we will never forget our martyrs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.