All Pakistan Junior Boys Age Group Squash from Jan 18

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The All Pakistan National Junior Boys Age Group Squash Championship including Boys U15, U17 and U19 will be commencing from January 18, 2024 here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, former Asian Games Gold Medalist and Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Mansoor Zaman media men here on Wednesday.

He said arrangements for the smooth sailing of the Championship in which more than 150 players from all across Pakistan are taking part in different age groups including Boys U15, U17 and U19. He said the opening ceremony will be held at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium here.

Mansoor Zaman, who reached his highest ranking World No. 11 till May 2003 in the world, said that the aim and objective of the age group competitions is to provide ample opportunities to the upcoming players to show their hidden talent through competitions.

Mansoor Zaman, the younger son of former World Champion Qamar Zaman, said that Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Qamar Zaman and President KP Squash Association Muhammad Dawood Khan would grace the occasion as guests at the opening ceremony.

Born on April 14, 1980 in Peshawar, Mansoor Zaman is a Pakistani professional squash player, who in2007 won the

Governor NWFP international and then at the President PSF international 2007 when he beat his compatriot Aamir Atlas Khan.

In 20023 Mansoor Zaman won a silver in the individual event at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, South Korea and in 2006 he won a bronze medal at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, Qatar. Mansoor said that they recently held a meeting with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who assured all out support for holding various tournaments at the national and international levels.

