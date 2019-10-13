UrduPoint.com
Archery Trials To Select Punjab Team On Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Archery trials to select Punjab team on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The trials to select the Punjab Archery team for the upcoming National Games would be held on Tuesday (October 15) at Nishtar sports Complex, Lahore.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Archery Federation, Wisal Muhammad Khan, males and female players from Punjab province can take part in the one-day open trials.

Secretary General, Punjab Olympic Association, Idress Haider Khawaja and Secretary General, Pakistan Archery Federation, Wisal Muhammad Khan (himself) would supervise the trials.

The selected team would participate in National Games scheduled to be held from October 26 to November 1, in Peshawar.

The archery event of the National Games would be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar.

Wisal said nine teams from all over the country including Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Pakistan Archery team would be finalized during the National Games for participation in future international events.

