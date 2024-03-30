Open Menu

Army, Wapda Move In Basketball Tournament Semis

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army and Wapda moved into the semifinals in the departmental category of All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament here at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

The tournament was organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) in collaboration with Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

Army Greens, who were having the services of some young players, recorded victory against the Navy by 21-8 points and qualified for the semi-final round. Army's Shiraz Aslam scored nine points while Muhammad Usman scored six points. In the second quarterfinal match Wapda (A) overpowered Police Greens in another one-sided game by 22-10 points. Zain ul Hasan scored 10 points and Ali Raza scored 7 points for Wapda A. In the third quarter final, Wapda Greens defeated Police Blues by 22-9 points while Army (A) won against Wapda Red by 21-17 points.

In the women's category quarterfinals, Army players were far better against AK Club leading with 9 points as the match was concluded with 17-8 points. Army player Aamina Mohsin scored 10 and Aiman Riaz scored 5 points. In the second quarter-final, Lions C defeated Night Blues by 4-13 points. Madiha Nawaz scored six points while Maria Khan scored five points in the match. In the second quarter-final, Lycans C defeated Knight Blues by 13-4 points. Madiha Nawaz scored six points while Maria Khan scored five points in the match while Lycans A defeated Lycans D by 16-5 points and Lycans B defeated AK White by 5-0 points in the quarter-final matches.

Wapda Greens would face Pakistan Army A while Wapda A will face Army Greens in the semifinals of the tournament.

