Arshad Nadeem To Undergo Knee Surgery In England On Feb 4
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:47 PM
The latest reports say that the javelin throw coach is determined to return to the game soon after the recovery.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Renowned javelin throw coach Arshad Nadeem on Thursday opened up about his injury which led to his absence from the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as he would undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4.
Updating the public on the star athlete's knee injury, coach Salman Butt confirmed that Arshad Nadeem will depart for England on February 4th for knee surgery. Nadeem had been undergoing rehabilitation in Lahore following the injury. His absence during the Asian Games was palpable, as Pakistan's medal tally was limited to one silver and two bronze medals, a disappointing outcome.
Last year in October, the officials revealed that Pakistan's Athletics Federation spatched his medical records to orthopedic surgeon Dr.
Ali Sher Bajwa in London for expert consultation on the injury.
Expressing determination to return before the Paris Summer Olympics, Nadeem stated, “I aim to regain full fitness within 20 to 25 days after surgery, focusing on agility, fitness, and confidence for competitions leading up to the Paris Summer Olympics,”.
He also said, “I plan to participate in one or two events before the Paris Summer Olympics,”.
Nadeem made history as the first South Asian athlete to throw over 90 meters in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, securing silver, and qualifying for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 with a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships.
Recent Stories
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
More Stories From Sports
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks2 hours ago
-
LIV Golf begins 2024 season with future at stake in merger talks4 hours ago
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan12 hours ago
-
Iran survive penalty drama to book Asian Cup clash with Japan12 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results12 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Women's Champions League results12 hours ago
-
Roque fires Barca to narrow win over Osasuna12 hours ago
-
Football: Asian Cup results12 hours ago
-
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Rashford 'case closed'14 hours ago
-
Formula One rejects Andretti's bid to join16 hours ago
-
Govt Girls Degree College, Kotri to participate in 6th Sindh College Games 202416 hours ago
-
Bahria Club face Arambagh in grand finale of 7th Commissioner Cup basketball tournament17 hours ago