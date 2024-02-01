Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the javelin throw coach is determined to return to the game soon after the recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Renowned javelin throw coach Arshad Nadeem on Thursday opened up about his injury which led to his absence from the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou as he would undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4.

Updating the public on the star athlete's knee injury, coach Salman Butt confirmed that Arshad Nadeem will depart for England on February 4th for knee surgery. Nadeem had been undergoing rehabilitation in Lahore following the injury. His absence during the Asian Games was palpable, as Pakistan's medal tally was limited to one silver and two bronze medals, a disappointing outcome.

Last year in October, the officials revealed that Pakistan's Athletics Federation spatched his medical records to orthopedic surgeon Dr.

Ali Sher Bajwa in London for expert consultation on the injury.

Expressing determination to return before the Paris Summer Olympics, Nadeem stated, “I aim to regain full fitness within 20 to 25 days after surgery, focusing on agility, fitness, and confidence for competitions leading up to the Paris Summer Olympics,”.

He also said, “I plan to participate in one or two events before the Paris Summer Olympics,”.

Nadeem made history as the first South Asian athlete to throw over 90 meters in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, securing silver, and qualifying for the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 with a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships.